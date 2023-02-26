Woman held on suspicion of murder after Thornhill flat death

Warburton RoadGoogle
Police were called to flats on Warburton Road in the early hours of Saturday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s died in a flat in Southampton.

Hampshire Police said officers were called to the flat in Warburton Road, in the Thornhill area, shortly after 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man was found with "significant injuries" and later died at the scene.

The arrested woman, 20, remains in custody, and police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.