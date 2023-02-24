Hook landslip: Rail disruption ends as line reopens after repairs
Repairs to a railway line damaged by a landslip have been completed.
The 144ft-long (44m) landslip, which happened near Hook in Hampshire, damaged the main line from London Waterloo to Basingstoke in January.
Passengers have faced disruption for more than a month, with most recently no trains between Farnborough and Basingstoke after 22:00 GMT since 13 February while repairs continued.
The work was completed overnight and the line reopened earlier.
On 15 January, a section of railway embankment collapsed after heavy rain, with a stretch of track suspended in mid-air and only one of the four tracks available.
During a final visit to the repair site, Mark Killick, Network Rail's Wessex route director, said fixing the landslip was "an incredibly tough and complicated job" but the approach taken was "the least disruptive overall".
"I'm so sorry our customers will have to endure more disruption before we can reopen all four lines," he added.
