Residents' concern over Havant Amazon warehouse traffic
Residents living near a new Amazon warehouse have been "frustrated" by the prospect of increased traffic, campaigners have said.
The online retail giant is building a new delivery station in New Lane in Havant, Hampshire.
The company said it was cooperating with local councils which said vehicle movements would be monitored.
Havant Civic Society said the proposed level of monitoring was inadequate for a business operating 24 hours a day.
The new facility, which will prepare orders for delivery, is being built to replace a site in Portsmouth and is due to be operational by March.
The complex includes a warehouse with a multi-storey van park attached.
Bob Comlay from the Havant Civic Society said the chosen location was "utterly ridiculous".
He said the previous occupiers of the site, pharmaceutical company Pfizer, had about 200 vehicle movements a day, while Amazon's figures show there would be more than 2,000 a day when its facility opens.
"It is very frustrating. We've seen companies come and go over 40 years and different traffic conditions. Where this one is different is that it will affect the entire town centre area.
"The people worst affected will be the residents of Crossland Drive and the staff and customers of the other nearby businesses who use Crossland Drive for access. They will get the lion's share of this traffic."
He urged the councils to "get a grip" over the monitoring of the traffic levels which is to be carried out by an outside organisation and could be reduced over time.
The highway authority, Hampshire County Council, said it challenged the robustness of traffic data put forward in the planning process and measures had been put in place to control vehicle movements.
Havant Borough Council said: "The Operational Management Plan provides a robust monitoring regime for traffic arriving at and leaving the site and this will be regularly assessed for compliance."
Amazon said it has worked closely with both councils, and has done everything asked of it.
