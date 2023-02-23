Portsmouth: Tipner East housing plan flood fears eased
- Published
A major new waterfront housing development has been recommended for approval after a report eased fears over flooding.
Housing association Vivid is proposing to build 835 homes in 11-storey tower blocks at Tipner East in Portsmouth.
In January, councillors deferred a planning decision after concerns were raised over flood risks.
However, the Environment Agency and flood management specialists have withdrawn their objections.
Both the agency and Coastal Partners said new documents submitted by Vivid had allayed their concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The agency said an adequate risk assessment had now been made while Coastal Partners said it was satisfied with the design of a new flood gate.
Portsmouth City Council's planning committee is recommended to approve the scheme at a meeting on Wednesday.
Vivid's chief executive Mark Perry said the development would regenerate a "key gateway" into the city.
He said: "We are keen to get on with our plans to deliver affordable housing for local Portsmouth families, alongside substantial infrastructure such as flood defences."
Vivid acquired the site, which previously had a range of industrial uses, in 2021.
The council is hoping to develop an adjoining site, known as Tipner West, providing up to 3,500 new homes along with more than 3,000 new marine and maritime jobs.
