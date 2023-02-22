Ex-Police Federation chairman John Apter faces gross misconduct charges
The former national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales is to face gross misconduct charges following an investigation into two allegations of sexual assault.
John Apter was suspended from his federation role and as an officer at Hampshire Constabulary in 2021.
A criminal inquiry into the claims has been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
But the police watchdog said he would face a misconduct hearing by his force.
The former constable, who retired last year, was suspended in December 2021 amid accusations over his conduct on four occasions late that year, including at a bravery awards ceremony.
'Full explanation'
The CPS said it had decided not to bring charges of sexual assault because prosecution thresholds had not been met.
In a statement, it said: "We have carefully reviewed evidence relating to two allegations of sexual assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC].
"The case failed to meet our legal test for a prosecution.
"The complainants have received a full explanation in writing and have been informed of the victims' right to review."
The IOPC, which originally investigated the sexual assault allegations and sent files to the CPS, said it had found an "indication of gross misconduct".
It said the case involved potential breaches of police standards over authority and respect, equality and diversity and also conduct.
It said Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was arranging a misconduct hearing.
Mr Apter, who had a 30-year police career, chaired Hampshire Police Federation from 2010 and the national federation from 2018.
Chairpersons and other officials do their work alongside their duties as full-time police officers and are expected to return to service if required, according to the Police Federation website.
