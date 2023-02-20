Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher guilty of rape charges
A councillor has been found guilty of raping a teenager more than 30 years ago.
Daryll Pitcher, 46, who sits on Isle of Wight Council, was accused of two counts of raping a girl under 16. The charges dated from between March 1989 and March 1992.
He was found guilty of both charges following a six-day trial at Isle of Wight Crown Court.
Pitcher, of Norman Way, Wootton Bridge, leads the Vectis Party .
The trial jury reached a majority verdict on the counts, with 11 to one finding him guilty.
Earlier in the trial, Pitcher had been found not guilty of indecent assault of a girl under 14 years as the prosecution presented no evidence.
He will now be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register and was bailed to appear for sentence on 12 April, with the condition he did not contact the victim.
