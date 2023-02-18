Southern Water: Quality testing under way ahead of returning supplies
Testing is being carried out at a water works ahead of supplies being restored to homes.
Supplies were initially lost to 15,000 households in Winchester and Southampton on Thursday - 3,500 remain without water.
The problem happened when it was found untreated water was not being filtered correctly during planned maintenance at Southern Water's Otterbourne site.
The water firm said it hoped to return supplies by Sunday morning.
Overnight on Friday the water firm said the system had been cleaned, disinfected and refilled "and we are now focussed on water quality testing."
Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, John Penicud, director of Wastewater Operations at Southern Water, said: "It is absolutely our intention to restore the water supply as soon as possible but we obviously need to make sure it is safe.
"We are fully expecting the supplies to be restored overnight."
Three bottled water stations remain open:
- IBM Hursley, Hursley Park Rd, Winchester, SO21 2JN
- Cantell School, Violet Road, Southampton SO16 3GJ
- South Winchester Park and Ride, SO21 2FG
The water firm said customers who had low pressure on Friday were likely to continue to "experience intermittent supply, particularly at peak times until Otterbourne returns to full operations".
MP Caroline Nokes wants an inquiry into Southern Water and a debate in parliament after residents' supplies were cut off for the second time in three months.
Days before Christmas more than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford were left with low pressure or loss of supply.
