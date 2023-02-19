Southampton: Bluestar takes over City Red bus routes
- Published
A bus operator has started running services in Southampton after its main operator left the city.
Bluestar has taken on City Red services after it announced in November it would shut its depot and withdraw from the city.
City Red said the routes, affected by the pandemic and a change in travel patterns, were "not sustainable".
Bluestar has taken on six routes and many are the same as City Red's, but some route numbers have changed.
A statement from Bluestar said the changeover had been designed to "ensure local people continue to benefit from comprehensive services across the region".
New bus routes in Southampton
- Bluestar 10 (previously City Red 9) city centre to Sholing
- Bluestar 13 (previously City Red 13) city centre to Harefield
- Bluestar 14 (previously City Red 8) city centre to Hedge End
- Bluestar 15 (previously City Red 6) city centre to Hamble
- Bluestar 19 (previously City Red 3) Lordshill to Thornhill - but re-routed via Maybush Corner instead of Warren Avenue.
- Bluestar 20 (previously City Red 7) city centre to Townhill Park
Managing director Andrew Wickham said he was "delighted".
"We can promise those living in and visiting Southampton that they can now look forward to an exciting new era in bus services here," he said.
"With more than 140 new drivers recruited in just two months, we are poised to expand our offering here - and I am in awe of this incredible operation by my team to ensure our local community in all corners of the city is able to keep moving."
