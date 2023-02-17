Basingstoke shooting: Second man arrested over playing field attack released
Police have released a man arrested after a teenager was shot three times in the leg on a playing field.
The attack on a 19-year-old man happened off Tewkesbury Close in the Popley area of Basingstoke shortly after 11:40 GMT on 1 February.
Officers have bailed an 18-year-old man from the town who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A second man, 21, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday has also been released from custody.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed no further action would be taken against this man.
The force said the victim was still in hospital after suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.
