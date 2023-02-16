Van driver killed in Turgis Green petrol station crash
A man has been killed in a crash involving his van and a car in a petrol station forecourt.
The man, in his 50s and from Reading, had been driving a yellow van along the southbound carriageway of the A33 on Wednesday.
He exited the carriageway at Turgis Green near Sherfield-on-Loddon at about 12:30 GMT.
The van then crashed into a silver Volkswagen Passat, which was parked in the BP petrol station forecourt.
Hampshire Constabulary said no other people were injured.
The force said the van driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
