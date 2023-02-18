Cost of living: Portsmouth teacher appeals for prom dresses
- Published
A teacher who was left heartbroken after finding out one of her students could not afford a prom dress has been overwhelmed with donated outfits.
Jade Ward decided to make sure all students can go to the prom after overhearing her students chatting.
The assistant head of year at Ark Charter Academy, Portsmouth, found out one, as well as many in the city, could not afford to go to prom this year.
So the 31-year-old took to social media to ask friends to donate dresses.
She was not however expecting to collect 160 dresses in just one week, after the conversation between her students sparked the idea.
"One of the girls who was involved with the conversation was really quiet and she didn't say a word, which is not really like her," Ms Ward said.
It was only after speaking to her that Ms Ward found out that she could not afford to go to prom this year but did not know how to tell her friends.
"It pulled on my heartstrings," she said.
"As a parent myself I can't imagine being in a position where I can't send my daughter to her prom because I can't afford her dress and with the cost of living at the moment I don't think people need that added stress."
Ms Ward was then told by friends that many other students were in a similar situation because of the cost of living crisis.
"It just played on my mind so much all weekend... I wanted to be able to help," she said.
Her social media post has now been shared almost 300 times.
"I am so proud of it all. I am so touched that people have been this kind and they wanted to help a total stranger, it just gives you a little bit of faith in humanity," Ms Ward said.
With all the dresses collected she will also be able to support students at Admiral Lord Nelson School, Priory School and Miltoncross Academy in Portsmouth.
"We have been so lucky, we have got so many different colours and sizes and styles that they are going to be able to have what their dream dress is," she said.
She is planning to hold an event at a local shop in the spring to give students the chance to choose and borrow their favourite dress.
"But my hope is that if it carries on like this we will be able to offer to all of the schools in Portsmouth," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.