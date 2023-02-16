Southern Water customers face water supply issues for days
Residents are set to face disruption to their water supply for the next two days "at least".
Southern Water said its customers in parts of Winchester and Southampton woke up to low water pressure or loss of supply on Thursday.
The company said it worked through the night to solve the issue but it would take 48 hours to return services.
It said the problem was due to a failure at its Otterbourne water supply works.
The firm apologised and said it was doing everything it could to reduce the number of customers who were impacted.
"Unfortunately, it's likely that if you are currently without water, this will continue until at least the weekend," it said in a statement.
A bottled water station will open at the Ageas Bowl, in West End at 08:00 GMT.
The issue comes as more than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford were left with no water or loss of supply for a few days before Christmas last year.
At the time Southern Water blamed leaks caused by changes in temperature and heavy rainfall.
