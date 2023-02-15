Southampton councillor says street light switch off 'won't sacrifice safety'
- Published
Plans to turn off street lights "will not sacrifice safety," a councillor running Southampton's Violence against Women and Girls strategy has said.
The proposals would see lights turned off in residential parts of the city every night between 01:00 and 16:00.
A council risk assessment of the plans said there was a "risk of actual crime" and "the risk of assault may be greater for women and girls".
But councillor Matthew Renyard said he was "satisfied" with the proposal.
It is hoped it would save Southampton City Council up to £400,000 a year and help tackle a £20m shortfall in its budget.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the authority said it would "regularly review" the areas where lights are switched off and it will not put any high-risk areas into darkness.
A Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy was approved by the council in December and will last up until 2027.
In a report to the council, the strategy highlighted £190,000 had been secured by the council, in part to improve street lighting.
It said: "The VRU (Violence Reduction Unit) is continuing to bid for Home Office funding to improve the safety of women and girls in the night-time economy and in public places.
"The £190,000 was secured to improve education, enhance LED lighting, implement CCTV in known hotspots, and expand awareness campaigns for support services for survivors/victims of VAWG."
'Common sense'
However, the authority confirmed it would not turn off lighting in "known hotspots".
These hotspots include the city centre, district and local shopping centres in Bitterne, Woolston, Portswood and Shirley, main roads across the city, key bus routes, key locations monitored by CCTV, hospitals, community hubs, known anti-social behaviour hotspots and parks.
Mr Renyard said: "We will not sacrifice safety and anyone with any concerns of particular location should contact the council.
"Following liaison with emergency services, including the fire service and ambulance service, who have both indicated they do not feel this initiative will impact them and the police have all contributed their expertise and feedback on this proposal.
"I am satisfied the Southampton city team's plan is a common-sense approach which will see not just significant savings but also less light pollution, for a more energy-aware and greener city."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.