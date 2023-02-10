Two Southampton nurses killed in crash near Grand Canyon
- Published
Two NHS nurses have died in a car crash while on holiday together in the US.
Portuguese nationals Tatiana Brandão, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, worked at University Hospital Southampton.
It was reported they died in a crash involving a Jeep and a bus near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, on 3 February.
The hospital said the two friends were "much-loved" by their colleagues and that staff had been left "shocked and saddened" by news of their deaths.
Gail Byrne, the trust's chief nursing officer, said Ms Brandão and Ms Moreira had "bright careers ahead of them" after joining the hospital five and seven years ago respectively.
"The friends were well-known for their kindness, empathy and enthusiasm," said Ms Byrne.
"Both were passionate about nursing and providing the very best care for our patients.
"Outside of work they shared a love for new experiences, adventure and living life to the fullest."
She said the pair would be "sorely missed" and and that the hospital was sending its "love and condolences "to their families.
