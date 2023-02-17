Serial killer fan Shaye Groves found guilty of murdering boyfriend
A serial killer-obsessed woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death with a dagger has been found guilty of murder.
Shaye Groves slit 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald's throat before plunging the blade into his chest 17 times at her home in Havant, Hampshire.
The 27-year-old, who used information from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi, tried to portray herself as the victim during a trial at Winchester Crown Court.
She will be sentenced on Wednesday.
The court heard Groves had knives, Viking axes and portraits of serial killers on her bedroom wall.
Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy on 17 July last year, after she discovered her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.
"The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy," the barrister said.
When police arrived, body-worn cameras showed Ms Groves telling officers Mr Fitzgerald had tried to attack her, the court was told.
Mr Perian said Groves used knowledge gained from documentaries to portray herself to a friend as a victim of sexual violence.
She sent the friend videos of the pair having sex, edited to appear as rape - but the prosecution said the original footage showed it was actually all consensual.
Mr Perian added: "The Crown say that the defendant - by reading about and watching murder documentaries - she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi.
"She deliberately set up a false narrative of being abused by Frankie Fitzgerald, a false alibi she sent to Vicky Baitup and was cleaning the crime scene having watched these documentaries."
'Justice secured'
Following conviction, the jury was told Groves had been dealing cannabis.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Burton, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of Frankie Fitzgerald.
"I would like to praise their courage and hope that today's verdict brings them some small relief, despite knowing that nothing can fill the void left in their family by the loss of Frankie.
"I hope that the sentence Groves receives in due course provides them with reassurance that justice has been secured for Frankie."
