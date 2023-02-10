Victorious 2023: Kasabian join Jamiroquai at music festival
- Published
Kasabian are to headline the Victorious Festival this summer, organisers have confirmed.
The rock band will perform on Saturday night at the three-day Portsmouth event, after acid jazz band Jamiroquai top the bill on Friday.
Ben Howard, Alt-J, Pete Tong, Ellie Goulding and Kaiser Chiefs are also amongst acts joining the line-up.
Others announced include Blossoms, The Charlatans, Friendly Fires, Natalie Imbruglia and Belle and Sebastian.
Organisers said they also were welcoming some of the "biggest and best names in comedy" to Southsea, including Omid Djalili, Jason Manford and star of Mock the Week Dara O'Briain.
Last year's festival, which was headlined by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and the Stereophonics, attracted more than 170,000 people.
During the event, Hampshire Constabulary launched an investigation into claims of rape and sexual assault.
Three sexual offences were reported, along with others of assault, public order and drugs offences.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.