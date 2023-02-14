Endal the assistance dog: Successor 'just as talented'
When Navy veteran Allen Parton was seriously injured in the Gulf War he lost all memory of his wife and children as well as his ability to feel emotion.
In the years that followed, his assistance dog Endal taught him to care again, enabling him to reconnect with his family, and even saved his life when he was struck by a car.
Endal's achievements were so remarkable he won numerous awards and inspired his owner to launch the charity Hounds for Heroes.
The story became the subject of a book and a film script is currently being finalised.
Now, 14 years after Endal's death, Mr Parton has a new dog - ET, or Endal the Third - who he says is "every bit as talented" as his predecessor.
The 18-month-old Labrador had "stepped into some very famous paw prints," said Mr Parton, now 63.
He said his first dog came into his life by chance.
His wife, Sandra, worked for an assistance dog organisation and one day, when Mr Parton accompanied her to a puppy class, Endal, who was deemed unsuitable to be an assistance dog, introduced himself.
"He trotted across, picked something up by my wheelchair, put it into my lap and wanted the impossible. He wanted a reaction," said Mr Parton.
But the puppy persisted, bringing object after object, until the veteran did something he had not done for years - he smiled.
At the time, Mr Parton was unable to speak and, in the years that followed, he and Endal learned to communicate through sign language.
"He learned over a 1,000 commands with signing and, although I couldn't communicate with my family, I could with Endal."
Most importantly he helped Mr Parton rebuild his relationship with his wife and children. The dog was even "best man" when Allen and Sandra re-married in 2002.
Now Mr Parton's third dog ET is continuing Endal's incredible work.
He said: "If I fall unconscious in the bath, he can pull the plug out, keep my head out of the water, raise the alarm.
"In the supermarket, he can pick things off the shelf, load the basket and unload it at the checkout.
"He's so sharp - there's nothing Endal could do that this guy couldn't."
Mr Parton also has plenty of praise for his wife who stuck with him through the darkest of times, even though he didn't recognise her at all.
"Her love to me is something quite special," he said.
"She's always given me compassion, understanding and empathy.
"I'm the richest man in the world. I'm with my wife, I'm with my children. It couldn't be better."
