Southampton trials park and ride for football fans
- Published
A park and ride scheme is being trialled by Southampton FC in a bid to ease traffic congestion on matchdays.
Six buses will shuttle fans from the Adanac Park NHS multi-storey car park off the M271 to a drop-off point close to St Mary's Stadium.
The trial will run during the remaining nine home Premier League games, with fans charged £5 per car.
The club said it would give supporters a "more relaxing experience" getting to matches.
Roads into Southampton can be gridlocked on matchdays, with football supporters combining with traffic for departing cruise ships and weekend shoppers.
Ongoing roadworks at Redbridge Causeway are also adding to tailbacks heading into the city.
The park and ride buses will run from two-and-half hours before kick-off and an hour after full-time, beginning with Saturday's match against Wolves.
Tickets for the service have to be pre-booked via the club website.
The club said: "The aim is to make it easier and greener for Saints supporters, who travel the furthest for home games at St Mary's, to make their way to the ground on matchdays."
