M3 northbound delays due to emergency bridge repairs
- Published
Drivers heading northbound on the M3 have been warned to expect delays due to emergency repairs to a bridge.
Two lanes - of three - are shut to fix a joint on a bridge between junction 12, for Eastleigh, and junction 11, for Winchester.
National Highways said a "specialist repair" was needed to fix the problem with the closures "likely in to this afternoon at the very least".
Delays of more than an hour have been reported.
Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes and allow plenty of extra time for their journey if heading that way.
Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the #M3 eastbound between J12 #Eastleigh and J11 #Winchester for emergency repairs to a bridge joint. pic.twitter.com/4AhmIzhOAm— National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) February 8, 2023
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.