Teresa Grimes: Petition for road safety measures after fatal Eastleigh crash
The friend of a pub landlady who died when she was hit by a car has called for road safety measures to be put in place in the area.
Teresa Grimes was struck in West End High Street at the junction with Lower New Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on the night of 10 December.
Tina Giles wants to see speed bumps installed along the road.
A 28-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of drug and drink-driving offences.
Ms Giles, who works at West End Brewery where Ms Grimes was the landlady, started a petition and also hopes speed cameras or a change in speed limit on the 30mph road will be considered.
She told the BBC the route was "very, very dangerous" and used like a "racetrack" in the evenings.
"You get some people racing up there about between 80 to 100mph some nights.
"It's a 30mph road and no-one's listening. They're still going at what speed they want to, so something else needs to be put in place as well. I sit here some nights and [the speeding] is just constant."
Ms Giles described Ms Grimes as the "life and soul of the party".
She added: "Everyone loved her. Everyone's just devastated. It's just not the same without her here anymore."
Ms Grimes was struck by a grey BMW, which then hit a parked black Ford Fiesta before crashing into a nearby building.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.
Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries were ongoing.
Paul Holmes, MP for Eastleigh, said: "While decisions on road safety measures are the sole responsibility of the local council, I will be presenting the petition to the responsible officers in due course and asking for safety measures to be fully investigated."
Hampshire County Council has been contacted for comment.
