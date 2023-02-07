Hamble Airfield: Quarry firm responds to residents' concerns
- Published
A building materials firm has responded to residents' concerns over plans to turn a former airfield into a quarry.
Cemex wants to use Hamble Airfield, Hampshire, to extract sand and gravel for seven years - then infill for the next six years.
Health and environmental concerns, including dust and HGV traffic, have been raised during a consultation.
The firm says it is "confident the site can be operated without any significant adverse effects".
Cemex said it had submitted additional information in response to comments and were "awaiting the outcome of the latest consultation".
"We have addressed the issues arising in terms of highways, air quality and noise in our Environmental Impact Assessment and we are confident that the site can be operated without any significant adverse effects, as we do at many other sites around the country.
"Health and safety is the most important issue for Cemex as a business, and one we take extremely seriously," it said in a statement.
Hamble Peninsular Residents Group is leading a campaign against the scheme which has seen more than 1,600 objections lodged.
Access to the site crosses the Dani King cycle path - created in celebration of Hamble's Olympic gold medal cyclist - which is used by children cycling to school.
The rider, who grew up in the village and used the former airfield to ride and exercise, has also backed residents' concerns.
Students from Hamble School, where she first started her cycling career, have also written to Hampshire County Council asking the authority to refuse the plans.
If the proposals go ahead, the site would see 1.7 million tonnes of sand and gravel extracted excavating up to 7m (23ft) deep.
There would be an estimated 90 movements to and from the site each day - 45 loads of aggregate - with 154 HGVs in daily use.
Cemex said: "We completely understand the community's concerns in that regard and will take county highway's advice with regard to any mitigation they consider necessary.
"Noise and dust is often a concern for residents but Cemex is very experienced in ensuring that operations do not cause any adverse impacts on the amenity of neighbours, including the school."
Cemex added as the site was privately owned public open space would not be lost - and improvements could be made on Hamble Lane for pedestrians and cyclists.
It said the site was "a sustainable option" for the supply of building materials locally - with any alternative to Hamble "likely to mean HGVs having to travel long distances from elsewhere in the county to serve this part of South Hampshire".
It plans to use the 60-hectare site five-and-a-half days a week from Monday to Friday, between 07:00-17:00, and 07:00-12:00 on Saturdays.
The planning application is due to be considered later in the year by Hampshire County Council's regulatory committee.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.