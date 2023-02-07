Man dies after falling overboard from fishing boat off Bembridge
- Published
A man has died after falling overboard from a small fishing boat.
The alarm was raised after a person was reported in the water and a 12ft (4m) boat that had been seen drifting had come ashore at Whitecliff Bay, off the Isle of Wight, on Monday afternoon.
The coastguard helicopter, rescue teams and RNLI lifeboats were involved in a search shortly after 13:30 GMT.
The man was pulled from the sea by lifeboat crews and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin have been informed."
