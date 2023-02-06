Eastleigh Borough Council finances inquiry ordered by government
- Published
The government has ordered an external review of a council's finances because of possible "excessive risk" from debt.
Eastleigh Borough Council owns properties including The Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire Cricket.
The Liberal Democrat-controlled council said its portfolio generated income of about £9m a year.
However local government minister Lee Rowley said the inquiry would determine whether the council should reduce its level of exposure.
'Casino council'
The minister said: "The council remains one of those with [a] larger amount of debt... and a reliance on commercial income."
He said the government wanted to "address instances of excessive risk from borrowing and investment practices by local authorities".
The Conservative MP for Eastleigh, Paul Holmes, who previously called the authority a "casino council" in parliament, welcomed the government investigation.
He said: "I've spoken numerous times at my worry at Eastleigh's borrowing and debt levels, around £560 million to date, mostly used to buy and build property.
"I think this is a huge risk to services and taxpayers' security. It's not right that with an annual budget of £32 million, Eastleigh can have unsecured debts like this."
The authority said its property portfolio included The Ageas Bowl, a DIY store and a bank.
It said a large part of its investment was the land for the One Horton Heath project, a proposed community of 1,400 homes.
Council leader Keith House wrote on Twitter: "This is all good with us just as for lots of other councils.
"We need the government to understand how councils can protect residents from austerity by sensible business-like finance."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.