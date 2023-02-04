Basingstoke shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting on a playing field.
A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his leg during the attack on Tewkesbury Close, Basingstoke, Hampshire Constabulary said.
He was taken to hospital after the incident at about 23:40 GMT on Wednesday. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
An 18-year-old man from Basingstoke is being questioned in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Emma Crute said they were conducting a "fast-paced and complex investigation".
She added: "This is an extremely serious incident. We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances and identify those involved."
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is urged to come forward.
The force said officers would remain at the scene of the playing field for "the next few days" while inquiries continued.
