Amazon promises action over Havant warehouse light pollution
- Published
Amazon said it would "address concerns" about light pollution for residents living near the site of a new warehouse.
The online retail giant is building a new delivery station in New Lane in Havant, Hampshire.
Havant Borough Council said it had investigated concerns about lighting during its construction.
Amazon said it would make some lights motion sensitive and limit night lighting.
The new facility, which will prepare orders for delivery, is being built to replace a station in Portsmouth.
That was one of seven delivery stations in England that closed as part of plans announced last month.
The Havant station is due to be fully operational in March.
The council said: "Where appropriate we have worked with the constructors to address issues identified and reduce light impacts resulting from the construction phase.
"If particular issues with lighting are identified following the commencement of the use of the site, the council's environmental health team will investigate any complaints received from residents."
It said lighting had been considered during the planning process and the application was "considered acceptable in relation to potential lighting impacts".
Amazon said it was addressing the issues with its building contractor.
It said outside lights, as well as the lighting in the multi-storey car park, would be movement sensitive - reducing to 10% power when there was no vehicle activity.
The company also stated the lights would not be on fully during the night.
