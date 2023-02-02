Work on £5.5m Southampton Central Station revamp set to begin
Work on a £5.5m scheme to transform a railway station is set to begin.
A new passenger waiting lounge as well as bus stops, taxi ranks and parking spaces will be created at Southampton Central Station.
The work will start on 13 February and will be completed by November.
During that time there will be no buses and no taxis on the south of the site while all car parking will be moved to the west, according to Southampton City Council.
The scheme, which will also see the revamp of the forecourt on the south side of the station, is part of a wider transport plan set to transform several areas of the city centre.
The city council said work on the forecourt was expected to be completed by July.
During the construction phase the existing south-side bus services will either be available on the north side or at the bus stops outside Marlands Shopping Centre.
The authority said the scheme would "significantly" boost visitor numbers and improve passengers' experience.
It will be funded with government cash and a £1.3m contribution from South Western Railway.
