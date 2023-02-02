Southampton's Itchen Bridge toll set to rise under budget plans
The cost of crossing Southampton's Itchen Bridge is set to rise for non-residents.
Southampton City Council's proposed budget would see the toll rise by 20p at peak times and 10p at off-peak times from April.
The change would generate more than £1.5m over the next four years.
The draft budget also contains a proposal to remove concessions for electric vehicles using the bridge, which links Weston and the city centre.
Under the proposals, the price would increase for anyone who does not have a Smart Cities Card, which can only be applied for by Southampton residents.
The current price for a car is 80p at peak times and 70p at off-peak times. Electric vehicles can currently cross the bridge for free.
All the changes would also be subject to a public consultation.
The budget is due to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on 22 February.
The Itchen Bridge was opened in 1977 and the toll was introduced to control traffic flows and secure the financial position of the bridge.
