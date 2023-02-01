Southampton scam victim: 'I was conned for thousands but helped by stranger'
- Published
A stranger has donated thousands of pounds to a student who thought she might not graduate after being scammed.
University of Southampton student Chen, 26, lost £31,000 in 2021 when she was called by fraudsters claiming to be police.
She needed £15,000 by the end of January to pay off her tuition fees, renew her visa and graduate.
Denis donated £10,000 after being left the cash in his cousin's will for it to be used to help a young person.
Thanks to his gift and money raised by a fundraiser set up by the Chinese Association of Southampton, Chen can now graduate and look for a job in the UK.
The masters student previously took on two part-time jobs in order to pay off the debt, after she was scammed in November 2021.
The fraudsters pretending to be from the Chinese government got hold of her confidential information, including her passport number and home address in China.
In a fake call from someone posing as a Shanghai police officer, she was told she was suspected of being part of a money laundering scheme and ordered to send money to the government to check her financial resources. It was never returned.
After hearing Chen's story on the BBC, Denis, from Hampshire, said he was compelled to help her.
"I was able to pay this amount because of my cousin's generosity, so really it's all thanks to him," the 78-year-old said.
"I couldn't have afforded to pay that and I was really just a facilitator.
"I am delighted that I could help such a nice person and hope that it will make her life better."
Chen said Denis' donation had left her "very surprised".
"I feel more positive now... I really appreciate his help," she added.
Michael Ng, chair of the Southampton Chinese Association, thanked the "kind-hearted donors".
"They have saved the life of a young victim," he said.
"Their helping hands show the power of kindness and the goodness in humanity."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.