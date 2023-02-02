Frankie Fitzgerald: Murder accused feared for her life, court told
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend has told a court she stabbed him to death with a dagger as she feared for her life.
In a tearful testimony, Shaye Groves gave evidence about the night she killed Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, from Portsmouth, at her home in Havant, Hampshire, on 17 July 2022.
She charted an abusive relationship and said Mr Fitzgerald had raped her.
The 27-year-old denies murder, claiming self-defence.
She told Winchester Crown Court the couple had "rough sex" during their on-off relationship which started in February 2022.
The jury was shown a video, taken from a camera in Ms Groves' bedroom, in which she claimed Mr Fitzgerald had raped her.
Towards the end of the footage, he can be heard saying: "That was a little bit rapey, wasn't it?"
Ms Groves told the court: "I believe he knew exactly what he had just done. He had anally raped me."
'Volatile situation'
In another video of them having sex, the court was told Ms Groves said: "No, babe, no".
The night of the killing was "a very volatile situation" Ms Groves said, with both having consumed alcohol and cocaine.
She said she checked his phone messages and found one that said it was from a 13-year-old girl.
"I was straightaway angry, upset and confused... it tipped me over the edge."
She told the court she threatened to put one of the videos, in which she said she was raped, online and go to the police.
"It made him really angry, his whole demeanour and body language changed, you could see it in his eyes, he was raged," she said.
"He grabbed me by the throat and pinned me to the bed on the headboard."
She said: "I couldn't breathe, even cough or scream, my eyes were streaming and going blurry. I genuinely feared for my life.
"I reached out to grab an object off the bookcase and hit him in the throat."
Michael Goodwin KC, for the defence, asked what she got from the bookcase: "The dagger, I hit him in the neck."
She added: "When he stopped moving there was bubbling and a weird noise coming out of his neck...I realised what I'd done."
"What had you done?" Mr Goodwin asked.
"I'd killed him," she said, adding: "I tried to stop the bubbling. I stabbed him in the heart to try and stop the heart, stop the bubbling."
The court heard Ms Groves had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She told the jury she had been sexually abused as a child, suffered nightmares and flashbacks, and had self harmed "for years".
The court previously heard Ms Groves had an interest in serial killers.
She explained she had a "dark and twisted sense of humour", liked watching murder documentaries, and said the pictures of serial killers on her bedroom walls were aimed to "shock people".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk