Girl, nine, plucks Isle of Wight-shaped ice sheet from puddle
A nine-year-old girl found a sheet of ice which bears a striking resemblance to the outline of the Isle of Wight.
Mylee made the discovery while out on a walk on the island with her family at Porchfield, a village near Calbourne, at the weekend.
Spotting it in the puddle alongside a farm track she managed to carefully gather the sheet.
After holding the large piece up for a photo she noticed it was in the shape of the island.
She said: "It just came out looking like that, I said it looks like the Isle of Wight!"
The photo, posted by Mylee's mum, was praised on social media with many commenting on its likeness to the island.
Several added: "Such a shame you can't keep it!"
