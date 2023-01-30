Man admits murdering Southampton woman found dead in her home
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 63-year-old woman who was found dead at her home.
Police were called to Mansel Road East in Southampton shortly after 20:30 GMT on 21 November 2022.
Detectives previously said Lorraine Mills' death was being treated as an "isolated incident".
Richard Shaw, 48, of Derby Road, pleaded guilty to her murder and will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 5 April.
Previously Ms Mills' family paid tribute to the "loving mother, sister and grandmother".
In a statement, they said: "You will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back forever."
