Teen bailed after four hurt in crash at Portsmouth car meet
- Published
A teenage boy who was arrested after a car hit spectators - injuring four - at a car meet has been released on bail.
A Mazda MX5 veered off Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday.
A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other people suffered minor injuries.
Police said a 17-year-old from Fareham who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving had been bailed until 28 April.
Posting on its Twitter feed, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: "The most serious is in a stable condition, supported by her family."
The force has urged anyone with information or footage of the event - which saw 40-50 cars gather - to come forward.
It comes just over a week after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured at a car meet in Waterlooville.