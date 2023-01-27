Newport: Tribute to woman who died after being struck by lorry
The family of a woman killed after being struck by a lorry have paid tribute to their 'beloved sister'.
Brigid O'Hara Murray, 81, had been walking along Newport High Street, near the St James Street junction, when she was struck on 16 January.
Her family have been supported by specialist officers and have released a tribute to her.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Bembridge on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said the man had been released under investigation.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, which happened just after 15:00 GMT.
A statement released by Ms O'Hara Murray's family said her death had left a "void at the heart of our family".
They added: "She was greatly loved not only as a sister but also as an aunt and cousin. She is also mourned by a wide circle of friends and colleagues on the island, across the UK and abroad.
"We are very grateful to the police and emergency services for their swift involvement at the scene.
"We are deeply affected by the many tributes, both floral, at the scene of the accident, and on social media.
"The fact that almost all of them come from complete strangers is most moving and we would like to thank the senders for their sympathy."
