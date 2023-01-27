Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law.
The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin.
Police said the operation helped change the law on antique gun sales.
Eighteen members of the gang were sentenced to a combined 33 years and eight months in prison.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the group's ringleader Stanley Woods, 21, and 17 other members, aged between 18 and 44 years old, were active between April 2019 and November.
Officers seized cannabis which was sold in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Dorset, as well as MDMA and cocaine which were distributed by the group.
Ringleader, Woods, of Imperial Avenue, Southampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import and supply of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two counts of possession of prohibited articles (namely mobile phones) in prison.
The police said he was given a six year and eight month prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court.
At a separate hearing, the court heard that Woods profited by £774,655 through his criminal dealings, which he must pay back throughout his life.
He was also ordered to pay the courts £13,401 by 23 March or his sentence will be extended.
'Drug sales empire'
In total, officers seized more than 58kg (9st 2lb) of cannabis worth in excess of £500,000, more than £38,000 in cash and over £50,000 in cryptocurrency.
Five antique firearms and numerous knives, crossbows, machetes and other weapons were also seized.
The firearms and drugs were supplied to his "employees" and the police said he enticed children as young as 15 into his business who he "armed with guns, crossbows and knives to protect the drugs sales empire he had built".
'A legal loophole'
The police said Woods exploited a "legal loophole" by purchasing antique guns that did not require a licence to own.
He modified them into working firearms with parts he legally purchased online.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary alerted the National Ballistics Intelligence Service to the case who then used it as part of their submission to the government which led to a change in the law.
From 22 September 2021, it became illegal for members of the public to own a variety of antique guns without a licence.
