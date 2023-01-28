Esso's national fuel pipeline disrupts businesses in the south
Businesses and landowners say a pipeline described as "nationally important" has been causing disrupting.
Esso is currently laying a 60-mile (97 km) underground fuel pipeline from an oil refinery near Southampton to Heathrow Airport.
Local businesses have said the disruption from the project has gone on longer than planned and affected them.
Esso said there are existing agreements with most landowners which require it to compensate any losses.
Construction for the new pipeline, which replaces an existing one that is no longer useful, began in 2021.
The replacement should be completed in 2024 and is expected to carry the equivalent of 100 road tankers worth of fuel each day between Boorley Green in Hampshire and Esso's west London terminal storage facility in Hounslow.
Mandy Channon runs Four Marks Golf Course in Alton which has been sliced in two during the work, with the top four holes inaccessible.
Esso has made an interim compensation payment but she said the muddy corridor where the work is being carried out will need to be re-seeded so grass can grow before the section of the course can be reopened.
"There's no re-seeding going to take place until Autumn of this year so then it's got to grow which is another three months so that takes me into 2024 with half a golf course.
"If it weren't for the members, the locals, the pool team, I'd have no business."
The process of laying the pipeline has been disruptive for a stables round the corner from the golf course.
Headmore Stud's owner Sarah Oppenheimer said a digger frightened a horse which bolted from its field on Tuesday.
She told the BBC the horse was found three quarters of a mile away "in a very distressed state" with an injured front leg and a "deep laceration" above her foot.
"They should have been out by October", she said. "We're nearly in February and they're still up there with their diggers and it's just going on and on."
Esso have agreed to pay for the veterinary treatment of the horse.
In a statement, Esso told the BBC existing agreements with the vast majority of landowners require it to make payments to compensate for any losses.
It said local teams are in contact with those affected during installation work.
The firm added it was "grateful for residents' continued patience" during the final stage of the project.
