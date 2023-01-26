Frantisek Olah death: Teens who joked about stab attack guilty of murder
- Published
Three teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed up to 20 times at home.
Father of two Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May 2022.
Je'Daine Carty, 18, and Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, both from Basingstoke - later joked about their attack, Winchester Crown Court heard.
They will be sentenced on 24 February along with a third man, 18-year-old Cohan Daley.
The jury was told the motivation for the attack, in which Mr Olah suffered multiple wounds to the chest and head, was not clear.
The victim, who had bought cannabis from Carty in the past, swore at him in a text on the day of the murder, the court heard.
At about 23:00 GMT Mr Olah answered the door to the teenagers who barged in and "mercilessly cut him down", the jury was told.
Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said the "speed and ferocity" of the attack suggested it was "an agreed plan".
Two of the blows were caused by a "machete or axe-type weapon", she told the court.
Ms Jones said Carty and Kamarra-Jarra later "revelled in the memory of what had happened", telling a friend about killing a man.
"She said the men made jokes about how the man could not breathe... they were laughing," the barrister added.
Carty, of Ferndown Close, Kamarra-Jarra, of Milton Close, and Daley, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, were found guilty following a trial which began in November.
Three Basingstoke women who were accused of helping them to flee the scene or hide evidence have been found not guilty.
Kaysha Saunders, 18, of Highfield Chase, Kelsea Byrne, 19, of Warwick Road and Abbie Mills, 18, of Woburn Gardens were each charged with one count of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Justin Dipper said: "This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of-two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including those convicted today."
Previously Mr Olah's family paid tribute to a "beloved son, brother and father...[whose] legacy will live on through his two beautiful and amazing children".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.