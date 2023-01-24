Portsmouth's Clarence Pier: Hovercraft terminal revamp plan
- Published
Plans for a new transport hub have been unveiled.
Clarence Pier in Portsmouth could see a redeveloped hovercraft terminal with check-in facilities for hovercraft travellers alongside visitor information and commercial space.
Bus provision and other sustainable transport options would also form part of the scheme but further details are yet to be revealed.
Portsmouth City Council has set aside £50,000 for a feasibility assessment.
According to an official report, the new hub would enhance transport services and infrastructure as well as improving accessibility to the area.
The scheme could also include new ambulance parking, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Discussions over the plans have so far been held between the city council, Hovertravel and NHS trusts, which use the ferry to transport patients from the Isle of Wight.
The city council said an upgraded terminal would boost the city's economy by encouraging more tourists.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.