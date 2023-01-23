Portsmouth: Three injured after flat fire destroys roof and first floor
- Published
Three people were injured after a flat fire that lasted more than six hours.
Firefighters were called to Copnor Road in Portsmouth just before 17:30 GMT on Sunday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said it arrived to "smoke and flames issuing from the building" and that the roof and first floor were destroyed by the blaze.
The fire service said three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were called to the scene initially on 22 January.
Relief crews from St Mary's and Hightown took over and the fire was registered as extinguished over six hours later, by 00:08 GMT.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used jets and an aerial ladder to extinguish the blaze before clearing the property of smoke with ventilation fans.
Investigators returned to the property on Monday but no update on cause of the fire has been shared.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.