Girl, 16, hurt in Waterlooville Morrisons car meet
- Published
A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a car meet "gone wrong", police said.
Hampshire Constabulary was called to reports of a meet at Morrisons car park in Lakesmere Road, Waterlooville, on Friday at 20:41 GMT.
The force had a second call just before 21:20 reporting a cream Fiat 500 had hit pedestrians.
The girl was found with a serious injury to her knee and taken to hospital.
A car meet that has gone wrong. One in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle at Morrisons, Horndean. #ItsNotWorthTheRisk. #28770 #23515 #96789 #27294 pic.twitter.com/AgibNjuoRz— Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (@HantsPolRoads) January 20, 2023
A police spokesperson said the girl's injuries were not life-threatening or life changing.
They confirmed the vehicle had been recovered for examination and urged anyone with information to come forward.
