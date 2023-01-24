New Forest animal road deaths: Numbers fall further
The total number animals killed, injured and destroyed following road accidents in the New Forest has fallen to a 30-year-low.
Forty-one animals died in the national park in 2022, three fewer than 2021. They included 34 ponies.
Publicity campaigns, police speed patrols and so-called salt licks to attract livestock away from gritted roads are credited for the reduction.
Campaigner Gilly Jones said "speed was still an issue" on forest roads.
"While we are pleased with the continued reduction in accidents, we are concerned about the amount of accidents happening during the day and at twilight," she added.
Figures released by the New Forest Verderers showed a further 19 animals were injured compared to 15 last year. Three pigs, two cows and two donkeys also died in 2021.
The fatality figures are the lowest since records began in 1990.
Eighty two incidents were dealt with, compared with 103 in 2021. Forty-three took place during the hours of darkness. Twelve incidents have been classed as hit and runs.
A trial scheme to lure livestock away from gritted roads by using salt licks - large lumps of salt in open containers away from the roadside - has been "deemed a success", according to the Commoners Defence Association.
Ponies, cattle and donkeys are attracted to treated roads in winter as they like to lick the salt, making them a hazard to drivers.
A study in to the potential use of average speed cameras in a bid to cut the number of livestock killed also began last year.
