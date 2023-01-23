Kiran Pun: Missing man's death not suspicious, say police
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found in a country park is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot Train Station in Hampshire on 1 December.
His body was found in Brickfields Country Park on 15 January, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
Five people arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released with no further action taken, the force added.
Following a post-mortem examination, officers have now determined that his death was not suspicious.
Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards said: "Our team have worked tirelessly to try and piece together Kiran's movements, locate him and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.
"As part of our inquiries, we did make arrests on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.