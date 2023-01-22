Hook landslip: Some train services to resume after temporary repair
Some train services that had to be cancelled after a large landslip are set to be reinstated following the completion of temporary repair work.
A 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment collapsed near Hook in Hampshire after heavy rain last Sunday.
This has resulted in disruption for those in the south wanting to travel on the mainline to London Waterloo.
South Western Railway said work on a temporary solution meant capacity on the line could start to be increased.
In a statement, the company said: "Whilst these changes will deliver a significant and very welcome increase in capacity from Monday, the short-term solution at Hook will not deliver the previous full capacity of the four-track railway, meaning customers should expect a reduced frequency of services and some alterations to service patterns until further notice.
"Due to the complexity of the works this weekend, customers are urged to check the latest information before setting off on Monday morning."
It added it was "very sorry for the ongoing disruption" and that permanent restoration of the embankment was still "a number of weeks away".
A rail replacement bus was operating this weekend between Basingstoke and Woking, while services to London Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh all had to terminate at Basingstoke.
