Hook landslip: Repair work starts on damaged railway line

Railway line without support after landslipSouth Western Railway
A section of track near Hook has been left hanging in mid-air

Repair work has begun on a section of railway line where a landslip left the track hanging in mid-air.

A 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment collapsed near Hook in Hampshire after heavy rain on Sunday.

This has resulted in disruption for those in the south wanting to travel on the mainline to London Waterloo.

South Western Railway (SWR) apologised for the problems and said it hoped to restore some direct services from Monday if the work was a success.

Network Rail
Passengers have been asked to check the latest information before they travel until advised otherwise

However, it said it would take "a number of weeks" before permanent repairs were complete and services were able to return to normal levels.

A rail replacement bus will be operating this weekend between Basingstoke and Woking.

Services to London Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh will all be terminating at Basingstoke.

The company advised passengers to check before they travel, with a list of schedule changes published on its website.

