Sofa jammed on Bournemouth man's stairs as delivery men 'walk away'
- Published
A new homeowner said his staircase and walls had been "trashed" after delivery men left a sofa jammed on the stairs.
Luke Ansell ordered the sofa, costing more than £2,000, from online retailer designersofas4u.co.uk after moving in to a brand new house in Bournemouth.
He said the sofa company's delivery men got it wedged but left saying they had no time to rectify it.
The company said it had carried out an investigation and disputed his account.
Mr Ansell posted a picture of the stricken sofa on a local Facebook group and four "lovely members of the community" came to help him move it upstairs.
Many of the online comments drew comparisons with the episode of TV comedy Friends, in which a sofa is similarly stuck on a staircase and gave rise to the shout of "pivot".
The handmade leather sofa was ordered 15 weeks ago and Mr Ansell said he paid extra for "white glove" delivery to the new-build house he had recently moved in to.
He described how the two designersofas4u.co.uk delivery staff arrived on 19 January and assessed there was enough room to take the sofa up to the second-floor office.
In the event they got it to the stairwell but no further, he said.
"They got jammed and tried to get it back out but got stuck. They said, 'There's nothing more we can do, we haven't got time, we have to go'.
"It's an absolute nightmare. They even asked me to sign a note to say it had been delivered - there was quite a confrontation."
He said it left plasterwork and wood panelling in the newbuild home badly damaged.
The Blackburn-based company told the BBC it was carrying out an "internal investigation".
It subsequently emailed Mr Ansell disputing his description of the events, claiming the sofa had been "left in a safe place on the landing".
It offered to replace the damaged sofa as a "goodwill gesture".
