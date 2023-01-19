Isle of Wight: Burst water main to affect water supply

Hundreds of residents "may be waking up to no water" due to a burst main, a water company has said.

Southern Water said the issue is set to affect the water supplies of about 300 of its customers in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

It is due to a burst main in Fairlight Road and repairs are under way.

The company has apologised for the disruption and said bottled water was available from Langton Walk in Godric Road.

