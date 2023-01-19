Isle of Wight: Burst water main to affect water supply
- Published
Hundreds of residents "may be waking up to no water" due to a burst main, a water company has said.
Southern Water said the issue is set to affect the water supplies of about 300 of its customers in Newport on the Isle of Wight.
It is due to a burst main in Fairlight Road and repairs are under way.
The company has apologised for the disruption and said bottled water was available from Langton Walk in Godric Road.
We’re sorry to around 300 customers in Newport, Isle of Wight (PO30 2), who may be waking up to no water.— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) January 19, 2023
This is due to a burst main. Repairs are underway and the next update will be by 8am.
Bottled water is available from Langton Walk, in Godric Road.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.