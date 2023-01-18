Andover A303 crash: Michal Kopaniarz pleads guilty over three deaths
- Published
A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of three people in a crash by driving while using his mobile phone.
The victims were in separate vehicles that were hit on the side of the A303 near Andover, Hampshire.
Alex Britton, 28, from Portsmouth, and Tina Ince, 58, and Tom Watson, 30, both from Southampton, were pronounced dead at the scene on 25 August 2021.
Michal Kopaniarz, 39, from Donnington, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
He also admitted perverting the course of justice by damaging and disposing of his mobile phone to hide the fact that he was using it at the time of the crash.
The articulated HGV driven by Kopaniarz, a recovery truck, a Vauxhall Astra car and a food delivery van were involved in the crash at just after 08:40 BST.
Mr Watson and Ms Ince had stopped to help Ms Britton whose vehicle was at the side of the road.
Kopaniarz will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 24 February.
Judge Angela Morris remanded him in custody, which she said was due to the seriousness of the case and because of concerns over his mental health.
