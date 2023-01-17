Newport: Woman, 81, dies after being struck by lorry

Newport crash sceneIsland Echo
Police said the woman was struck by the lorry on Newport High Street

A woman died when she was struck by a lorry on the Isle of Wight.

It happened on Newport High Street, near the junction with St James Street, at about 15:00 GMT on Monday.

The woman, aged 81 and from Totland, died at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Bembridge, arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information, dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage is urged to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

High Street, near the junction with St James Street, was closed through Monday evening

