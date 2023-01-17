CCTV shows cars ignoring Bursledon school crossing patrol
- Published
A man who set up a camera near a zebra crossing in Hampshire says it frequently captures dangerous incidents, including cars ignoring school patrols.
Richard Habgood installed security cameras in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, six years ago after a spate of crime.
Recent footage includes a woman being hit by two cars and a vehicle hitting a school patrol officer's lollipop sign.
Hampshire County Council said it was concerned and would review the footage.
Mr Habgood said: "We have one directed at the crossing because at least once a week someone drives through while the ladies [patrol officers] are on the crossing."
Footage captured on 20 December shows a woman being knocked to the ground by a van before being hit by another car coming in the opposite direction.
Both vehicles drove off, leaving the injured woman laying on the ground.
On Friday, a driver was filmed hitting the patrol officer's lollipop sign before driving off.
Six years ago, a recording showed a schoolgirl being knocked down on the crossing. Footage shows her walking away, helped by passers-by and the driver.
Mr Habgood says the crossing is surrounded by distractions, such as a nearby bus stop.
He said: "I think the crossing should be moved. Short-term, they could remove pinch points that are distracting drivers. Drivers look at that hazard rather than the crossing."
Hampshire police said it was aware of Friday's incident and the collision in December.
It said anyone with information should contact the force.
'Very concerned'
A spokesperson said the local neighbourhood policing team would monitor further incidents.
"The team will be making contact with the council to discuss how they can support with the issue moving forward," the spokesperson said.
The CCTV has also captured a cyclist hit by a car on the pavement, a car that rolled away from its parking space, fly-tipping and dog fouling.
Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council's executive member for highways and transport, said he was "very concerned" by the reports.
"Our school crossing patroller, who was involved in an incident on Friday, has had an opportunity to discuss the incident with our highways team, and I'm thankful to learn she was not seriously hurt," he said.
"We will be reviewing the incidents ourselves, to consider whether any interventions could be put in place that would improve road safety at this location."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.