Murder arrest after woman found dead at Southsea flat
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat, police have said.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to a flat on Haslemere Road in Southsea at about 11:45 GMT on Thursday, following the "sudden death" of a 44-year-old woman.
The force said it was working to establish how the woman had died.
It said a 51 year-old man from Southsea was arrested following the discovery and had since been released on bail.
