Emily Lewis death: Skipper caused fatal speedboat crash, court hears
- Published
A 15-year-old girl died during an "adrenaline-fuelled" speedboat ride when the skipper "failed to pay attention", a court has heard.
Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
Winchester Crown Court heard the boat was driven straight at the buoy for 14 seconds before the crash.
Michael Lawrence, the skipper, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.
Christine Agnew KC, prosecuting, told the court that Emily's parents, Simon and Nikki Lewis, had decided to take their daughters for the speedboat ride.
"This was to be a high-thrills ride. Tragically it was both a high-thrills and ultimately an extremely dangerous ride, which ended with the death of Emily," the barrister said.
She told the jury that 55-year-old Mr Lawrence was either distracted or miscalculated a sharp turn around the buoy.
"In either event the prosecution say that his actions that day fell far below those of a competent skipper," she said.
Ms Agnew said two other passengers were thrown into the water by the crash and a number of others were seriously injured.
Mr Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, Hampshire, also denies charges of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.
Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz, the company that operated the boat trip, is also on trial accused of not operating the boat safely. He denies the charge.
Ms Agnew said: "The boat ride was described by Seadogz marketing as an 'adrenaline-fuelled' ride of 60 minutes duration.
"It would involve 'speed' and 'some of the signature tight turns, jumps and wake rides that Seadogz have become known for'."
The trial continues.
